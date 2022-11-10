KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 48,200 DN 150
CSWIND 67,100 UP 1,200
GKL 15,900 UP 250
KOLON IND 45,750 DN 250
HanmiPharm 260,500 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 32,900 UP 200
Meritz Financial 27,950 DN 600
BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 40
emart 89,300 DN 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 36,550 DN 200
PIAM 32,050 DN 500
HANJINKAL 40,350 DN 600
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 47,350 UP 1,350
HL MANDO 51,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 907,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,000 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,580 DN 190
Netmarble 48,200 UP 600
KRAFTON 192,000 DN 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,500 DN 1,600
ORION 103,000 UP 4,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,550 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,500 DN 200
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 90,000 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,750 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 305,500 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 363,000 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 11,700 DN 50
SKBS 86,500 UP 800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 0
KakaoBank 22,950 DN 250
HYBE 126,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 59,200 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 39,100 0
kakaopay 45,950 DN 1,350
DL E&C 37,650 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 605,000 UP 6,000
