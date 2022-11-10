Krafton Q3 net income up 27 pct to 226.4 bln won
All News 15:43 November 10, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 226.4 billion won (US$164.4 million), up 27 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 28.2 percent on-year to 140.3 billion won. Sales decreased 16.9 percent to 433.8 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 141.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
