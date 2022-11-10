Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q3 net profit down 19.5 pct to 455.8 bln won

All News 15:44 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 455.8 billion won (US$330.9 million), down 19.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 509.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 600.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.8 percent to 1.74 trillion won.
