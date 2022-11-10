Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thelma Therapeutics to raise 10 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:38 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thelma Therapeutics Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 14.28 million common shares at a price of 700 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#THELMA Therapeutics Co.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!