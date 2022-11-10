Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Inbiogen to raise 12 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:38 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Inbiogen Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 12 billion won(US$8.7 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 14.23 million common shares at a price of 843 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
