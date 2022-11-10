JCS chief visits key Army operations unit
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer stressed the importance of maintaining full readiness as he made an on-site inspection of the annual computer-simulated Taegeuk drills this week, his office said.
Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), visited the Army's Ground Operations Command in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, on the last day of the exercise that began Monday.
The practice, aimed at bolstering crisis management capabilities, came amid North Korea's unrelenting saber-rattling highlighted by a string of missile launches.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 SRBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
1st ultrafine dust advisory in 9 months issued across Seoul
-
(LEAD) Hotel adjoining Itaewon crowd crush site raided over suspected illegal construction