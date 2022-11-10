Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung Advanced Materials Q3 net profit down 73.9 pct to 26 bln won

All News 16:54 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 26 billion won (US$18.9 million), down 73.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 66.1 billion won, down 52.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0.9 percent to 975.3 billion won.
