Go to Contents Go to Navigation

G Enone Energy to raise 12.5 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:30 November 10, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- G Enone Energy Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 12.5 billion won (US$9.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.56 million common shares at a price of 2,245 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#G Enone Energy Co.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!