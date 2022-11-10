First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee on Thursday visited a hospital in Seoul to meet with the family of a soldier who was pronounced brain dead the previous day after being injured in the Itaewon crowd crush, the presidential office said.
Kim visited the bereaved family members at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in western Seoul and stayed by their side as they filed to donate the victim's organs, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"First lady Kim comforted the soldier's family members who made the difficult decision to donate his organs and bowed her head while apologizing for the state's failure to protect him," Lee told reporters.
Kim had visited the hospital last week to comfort the family while the soldier was receiving care in the intensive care unit in an unconscious state.
She had promised to return at the time.
