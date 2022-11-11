U.S. supports helping N. Korean people, but Pyongyang ultimately responsible: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States supports and is taking steps to help the people of North Korea despite differences with the North Korean regime, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price made the remark as he also called on Pyongyang to put its people before its own interests.
"Even when we have profound differences with a particular regime, and that of course applies in the case of North Korea, we are always looking for ways that we can support the humanitarian needs of a particular people," the spokesperson told a press briefing.
"So with our DPRK sanctions regime, similarly, there are appropriate humanitarian carve-outs to see to it that the robust international and U.S. sanctions that are in place against North Korea don't lead to unnecessary suffering on the part of the North Korean people," Price added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The state department spokesperson insisted that Pyongyang has "at every step" prioritized its own interests over the interests of its own people, citing its missile and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs.
"This, of course, has had consequences for the DPRK regime. Unfortunately, it has also led to consequences for the North Korean people," Price said when asked what measures the U.S. was taking to cut off resources to North Korea's WMD programs.
North Korea has fired some 60 ballistic missiles this year, which, according to some experts, must have cost the impoverished North billions of dollars.
"The onus has to be on the DPRK regime to change course, to put the interests of its people first and to cease with the provocations that have only led to more pressure and, ultimately, more isolation on the part of the DPRK," said Price.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'SA-5 missile' fired across NLL similar to Russia's missile used in Ukraine war: S. Korean military
-
1st ultrafine dust advisory in 9 months issued across Seoul
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency