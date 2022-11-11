Korean-language dailies

-- President mentions 'national interest' after MBC barred from presidential plane (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP leader Lee allegedly received 400 mln won over mayoral reelection in 2014 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Real estate regulations to be fully eased, excluding Seoul and 4 areas in Gyeonggi (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Daejang-dong group sent 400 mln won to Lee Jae-myung' (Segye Times)

-- Yoon exercises outright media control over reports critical of power (Hankyoreh)

-- Close aides of Lee Jae-myung, Daejang-dong group in close relations for 10 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Corporate mergers worth tln won have been delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- To prevent hard landing, real estate regulations to be lifted, excluding 'big 5' (Korea Economic Daily)

