(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 11)

This time, additional suspicions arose over Jeong Jin-sang — a vice chief of staff to Lee — who allegedly received a bribe from stakeholders in the Daejang-dong development project approved by Lee when he was Seongnam mayor. Prosecutors think that Jeong and Kim, the head of the DP think tank now under arrest, conspired with the stakeholders to take a whopping 70 billion won from an expected profit from the redevelopment. The prosecution found that Kim Man-bae, the largest stakeholder in the development project, promised to give 42.8 billion won after tax to Jeong and Kim, the two confidantes of DP chair Lee, who later was presidential candidate.