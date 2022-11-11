Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net income down 12.4 pct to 139.3 bln won
All News 09:04 November 11, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 139.3 billion won (US$101.1 million), down 12.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 133.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 133.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 30.1 percent to 11.83 trillion won.
(END)
