Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Life Insurance Q3 net income down 12.4 pct to 139.3 bln won

All News 09:04 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 139.3 billion won (US$101.1 million), down 12.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 133.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 133.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 30.1 percent to 11.83 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!