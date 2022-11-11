Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/07 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/13 Rain 20

Jeonju 22/10 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 30

Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 30

