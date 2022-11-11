Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 2.8 pct during first 10 days of Nov.

All News 09:09 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 2.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November due mainly to weak shipments of chips and mobile devices, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$17.7 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $18.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports also went down 6.7 percent on-year to $19.8 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.05 billion.

Outbound shipments of chips, the mainstay export product, declined 27 percent, while those of mobile devices slipped 13.2 percent, the data showed.

Exports stood at US$52.48 billion in October, down 5.7 percent from $55.7 billion a year earlier, separate data from the trade ministry showed. It was the first on-year drop since the 3.6 percent fall posted in October 2020.

Shipping containers are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Nov. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports-November
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!