Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Exports down 2.8 pct during first 10 days of Nov.

All News 09:24 November 11, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 2.8 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November due mainly to weak shipments of chips and mobile devices, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$17.7 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $18.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports also went down 6.7 percent on-year to $19.8 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.05 billion.

By sector, outbound shipments of chips, the mainstay export product for Asia's No. 4 economy, plunged nearly 27 percent in the first 10 days of the month to reach $2.7 billion. Exports of mobile devices fell 13.2 percent over the period to $700 million.

Overseas sales of petroleum products, on the other hand, shot up a whopping 64 percent to reach $1.9 billion, the data showed. Exports of automobiles advanced 31.8 percent to reach $1.45 billion.

By nation, exports to China, the largest trading partner, came to $3.8 billion in the 10-day period, dropping 25.4 percent on-year.

Shipments to the United States, on the other hand, moved up 21 percent to $3 billion.

Exports to the European Union and Vietnam also gained 6.8 percent and 1.2 percent over the period, respectively, the customs agency said.

South Korea's exports this year have reached $594.9 billion so far, up 9.8 percent on-year. Imports, meanwhile, increased at a wider margin of 22.2 percent to hit $632.5 billion on high energy costs, resulting in a deficit of $37.6 billion.

Exports stood at US$52.48 billion in October, down 5.7 percent from $55.7 billion a year earlier, separate data from the trade ministry showed. It was the first on-year drop since the 3.6 percent fall posted in October 2020.

Shipping containers are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Nov. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports #November
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!