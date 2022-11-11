(LEAD) S. Korean currency rises by largest margin in 13 years on eased inflation woes
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; RECASTS headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean currency ended sharply higher Friday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow the pace of aggressive monetary tightening over eased inflation woes, market watchers said.
The local currency closed at 1,318.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 59.1 won from the previous session's close.
It was the largest single-session growth since Oct. 30, 2008, when the country saw the local currency spike 177 won.
The won's strength came as a U.S. government report showed inflation marked the lowest annual increase since January to come to 7.7 percent. The figure was better than economists' expectations of 7.9 percent.
The cooling inflation raised hopes that the Fed will rethink its strong push for interest rate hikes, according to the market watchers.
The won has been one of the worst performers among major currencies amid the dollar's continued ascent. It plunged to as low as 1,444.2 won on Oct. 25, the lowest figure in nearly 14 years.
Seoul stocks also surged Friday, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) adding 80.93 points, or 3.37 percent, to 2,483.16.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency
-
U.S. supports helping N. Korean people, but Pyongyang ultimately responsible: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy