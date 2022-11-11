S. Korea stresses no plan for lethal weapon supply to Ukraine
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Friday reaffirmed its commitment not to provide Ukraine with lethal military support, responding to a news report that Seoul is working on a "confidential" arms deal with Washington on the exports of artillery shells for use by Ukraine in its war against Russia.
According to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed U.S. officials, the U.S. plans to buy 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery from South Korea for delivery to Ukraine.
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin agreed "in principle" to proceed with the artillery deal during their talks earlier this month, it added.
Lee's ministry said that consultations are under way between the U.S. and a South Korean firm to that effect in a bid to make up for the shortages of 155mm ammunition in the U.S stockpile.
But the allies are having related talks under the premise that the materials will be used by the U.S., it added in a press statement.
There is no change in the South Korean government's commitment not to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons, the ministry said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency
-
First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One