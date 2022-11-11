BTS' RM to debut solo album 'Indigo' on Dec. 2
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- RM, rapper and leader of the K-pop supergroup BTS, said Friday he will release his first official solo album, "Indigo," on Dec. 2.
"Finally, my first album is coming thanks to you. I have been preparing for it for four years," RM wrote in entertainment agency Hybe's fan community platform Weverse.
"The album is very different from my previous works, and interesting friends are included," he added.
RM will be the third BTS member to release a solo album this year, following J-hope and Jin.
In 2018, RM released a solo mixtape, titled "Mono," which ranked at 26th on Billboard 200 main albums chart.
