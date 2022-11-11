Korean Air to expand flights on Asia routes amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Friday it will expand the number of flights on routes to Asian countries from later this month as travel demand recovers amid eased COVID-19 curbs.
Korean Air will gradually resume routes from Incheon to Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Sapporo, Okinawa and Tel Aviv from Nov. 20 through Dec. 26, the company said in a statement.
It will provide one flight a week on the Chinese routes to Shanghai, Nanjing and Qingdao from Dec. 20, Dec. 7 and Dec. 11, respectively, while offering one flight per week on the two Japanese routes from Dec. 1 as well as on the Israel route from Dec. 26, it said.
The national flag carrier currently offers flights on 55 international routes, sharply down from 96 routes before the pandemic hit the airline industry in early 2020.
The company said it will consider increasing the number of flights on its major routes depending on market demand.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency
-
First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One