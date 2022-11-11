The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 November 11, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.35 3.34
2-M 3.67 3.65
3-M 4.03 4.02
6-M 4.60 4.60
12-M 5.08 5.09
