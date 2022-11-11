Arrest warrant requested for activist on suspicion of cash remittance to N. Korea

Prosecutors suspect that An was involved in Ssangbangwool's alleged smuggling of millions of U.S. dollars into China in early 2019 and the money probably flowed into North Korea. They suspect that dozens of Ssangbangwool executives and employees took part in the alleged currency smuggling on their trips to China. Under the law, foreign currency in excess of US$10,000 must be reported to customs when taken out of the country.