(LEAD) Arrest warrant issued for activist on suspicion of cash remittance to N. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead and 2-4 paras)
SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- A court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the chairman of the Asia Pacific Exchange Association (APEA), a Seoul-based private organization, on suspicion of having sent unauthorized foreign currency remittances to North Korea.
The Suwon District Court in Suwon, south of Seoul, issued the warrant for the APEA chief, identified only by his surname An, on charges of violating the foreign exchange transactions law and instigating concealment of evidence.
An allegedly went into hiding between late September and early October amid prosecutors' investigations into various suspicions involving him but was apprehended in Seoul on Wednesday
Prosecutors suspect that An was involved in underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group's alleged smuggling of millions of U.S. dollars into China in early 2019, and that the money eventually flowed into North Korea. They suspect that dozens of the company executives and employees took part in the alleged currency smuggling on their trips to China.
Under the law, foreign currency in excess of US$10,000 must be reported to customs when taken out of the country.
Prosecutors are said to have recently detected circumstances indicating Ssangbangwool and the APEA delivered US$1.5 million and $500,000, respectively, to North Korea. In addition, they are reportedly looking into whether any funds from Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, was included in the APEA money allegedly sent to the North.
