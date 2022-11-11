Seoul shares up 2.6 pct late Fri. morning on U.S. rallies
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade bullish late Friday morning on overnight Wall Street rallies, largely as weaker-than-expected inflation data in the United States raised speculation of the Federal Reserve going easy on a tightening mode.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had jumped 62.52 points, or 2.6 percent, to 2,464.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite surged a jaw-dropping 7.35 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 soared 3.7 percent and 5.54 percent, respectively.
The slower-than-expected U.S. inflation growth in October raised investors' hopes that the Fed may tone down its aggressive rate hikes. The Fed's last rate-decision meeting of the year is set for Dec. 13 and 14.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics swelled 3.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 3.82 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.77 percent, and internet portal operator Naver surged 9.09 percent. Chemical giant LG Chem gained 5.04 percent.
The Korean won had been changing hands at 1,341.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., climbing 36.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency
-
First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
U.S. supports helping N. Korean people, but Pyongyang ultimately responsible: State Dept.