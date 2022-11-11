Biopic 'Birth' portrays Korea's first Catholic priest as pioneer
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- An upcoming film based on the life of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean Catholic priest, sheds light on a young pioneer's odyssey and his falling victim to religious oppression during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), director Park Heung-sik said Friday.
Born to a family of Christian converts in 1821, Andrew Kim was baptized at the age of 15. He studied at a seminary in Macau and was ordained in 1845 as the first Korean Catholic priest. He was arrested and persecuted for his efforts in evangelization.
The film specifically focuses on the period from the point when he left to study in Macau till when he was beheaded in 1846 at the age of 25.
Park said the film depicts him not only as a Catholic martyr but as a young pioneer and adventurer who wandered across sea and land in the turbulent era.
"The film is set in the Joseon Dynasty, but it also features scenes associated with China, French, Britain and the Philippines," Park said during a press conference. "We couldn't go abroad due to the pandemic but shot scenes across the nation and used computer-generated imagery to show the exotic scenes."
Actor Yoon Si-yoon portrays Kim, one of the early Koreans who accepted Western culture through languages, education and religion. In the movie, Yoon spoke in French, Latin and Chinese.
"I had to speak fluent foreign languages to depict Andrew Kim as much as he really was," Yoon said. "As I have never spoken in French, I had to practice pronunciation for over a month."
In 2021, UNESCO celebrated the 200th anniversary of the martyr's birth and selected him as a world monument, and the movie "Birth" was produced to commemorate it.
"Birth" will hit local theaters Nov. 30.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency
-
First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
U.S. supports helping N. Korean people, but Pyongyang ultimately responsible: State Dept.