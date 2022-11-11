Gov't to inject 2.8 tln won to prop up short-term money market
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Friday it will inject more than 2.8 trillion won (US$2.1 billion) in liquidity to prop up the short-term money market and ease worries over a credit crunch.
The money will be pumped into the project-financing asset-backed commercial paper (PF-ABCP) market roiled by the fallout from a debt default linked to the Legoland theme park construction in the eastern province of Gangwon, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
Under the plan, over 1 trillion won will be provided to purchase builders-guaranteed PF-ABCPs through CP-buying programs of the state-run Korea Development Bank and the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund.
About 1.8 trillion won will also be injected for brokerages-backed PF-ABCPs, the FSC said.
The decision is the latest in a series of steps the government has unveiled to stabilize the debt market in the wake of the Legoland debacle and soaring worries over a credit crunch.
The government earlier decided to inject at least 50 trillion won in liquidity into the debt market mostly through bond-buying schemes. It also urged local banks to minimize bond selling as part of market stabilization efforts.
