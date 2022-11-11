Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power remains in red in Q3

14:01 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 5.88 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 7.53 trillion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 936.7 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 20.1 percent to 19.77 trillion won.

The loss was 12.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
