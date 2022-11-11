Intelligence officer at Yongsan Police Station found dead
All News 14:16 November 11, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonahp) -- An intelligence officer at Yongsan Police Station was found dead Friday while under an investigation in connection with the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
The Yongsan Police Station along with the fire station and the ward office in the district have been under an investigation over suspicions they failed to promptly respond to the crowd crush that killed at least 156 people on Oct. 29.
