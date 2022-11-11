(LEAD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details)
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Yongsan Police Station officer was found dead Friday while under an investigation in connection with the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
The intelligence officer, surnamed Jeong, was found dead at 12:45 p.m. at his home by a family member.
The Yongsan Police Station, along with the fire station and the ward office in the district, have been under an investigation over suspicions they failed to promptly respond to the crowd crush that killed at least 156 people on Oct. 29.
Jeong has been facing suspicions that after the tragedy, he ordered the deletion of an internal intelligence report giving prior warnings of a possible safety accident during the Halloween period in a suspected attempt to cover up inaction.
Charges raised against him included abuse of authority, destruction of evidence and professional negligence resulting in death.
