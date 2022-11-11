Court OKs extradition of 'suitcase' murder suspect to New Zealand
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday approved the extradition of a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand in August.
The Seoul High Court made the decision, and the woman, known as a South Korean-born New Zealand citizen in her 40s, is said to have consented to her extradition to the South Pacific nation.
She was arrested in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in mid-September after local police had tracked her down at the request of New Zealand police.
The remains of the two children believed to have been killed in 2018 at ages 7 and 10, respectively, were found on Aug. 11 in suitcases bought by a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, at an auction.
New Zealand police then launched a manhunt after presuming the woman as the mother of the two children and the murder suspect.
The woman is said to have acquired New Zealand nationality after her immigration and fled to South Korea after her alleged crimes.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Twitch to suspend VOD service in S. Korea next month
-
First lady meets with family of additional victim of Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) 2nd prototype of KF-21 fighter jet succeeds in maiden flight: arms agency
-
U.S. supports helping N. Korean people, but Pyongyang ultimately responsible: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy