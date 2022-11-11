Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q3 net profit down 8.5 pct to 24.1 bln won

All News 15:19 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 24.1 billion won (US$18.3 million), down 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 1.9 percent on-year to 31.2 billion won. Revenue increased 9.8 percent to 341.9 billion won.

The operating profit was 8.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
