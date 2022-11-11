LX INT 40,400 DN 700

KCC 253,000 UP 3,000

SKBP 68,200 UP 2,300

Daesang 21,950 UP 50

TaihanElecWire 1,805 UP 45

SKNetworks 4,155 UP 130

DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 250

ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 DN 1,100

HYBE 141,000 UP 14,500

SK ie technology 64,000 UP 4,800

LG Energy Solution 624,000 UP 19,000

DL E&C 38,850 UP 1,200

K Car 14,250 UP 400

F&F 157,500 UP 5,500

Hanssem 44,250 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 UP5500

LS 69,000 UP 1,400

SKSQUARE 40,800 UP 1,700

Doosanfc 36,650 UP 2,900

Doosan Enerbility 16,500 UP 650

Yuhan 58,100 UP 1,000

SLCORP 32,600 UP 1,100

DOOSAN 92,700 UP 1,200

CJ LOGISTICS 86,600 UP 2,400

DL 64,500 UP 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,750 UP 300

KIA CORP. 68,000 UP 1,400

SK hynix 93,500 UP 4,400

Youngpoong 743,000 UP 23,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 UP 2,550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,650 UP 750

SamsungF&MIns 200,500 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,850 UP 600

Kogas 35,550 DN 900

Hanwha 28,800 UP 450

HITEJINRO 27,400 UP 150

DB HiTek 46,150 UP 1,300

CJ 77,100 UP 1,400

BGF Retail 177,500 DN 500

(MORE)