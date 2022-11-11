KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 40,400 DN 700
KCC 253,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 68,200 UP 2,300
Daesang 21,950 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,805 UP 45
SKNetworks 4,155 UP 130
DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 250
ORION Holdings 14,600 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 DN 1,100
HYBE 141,000 UP 14,500
SK ie technology 64,000 UP 4,800
LG Energy Solution 624,000 UP 19,000
DL E&C 38,850 UP 1,200
K Car 14,250 UP 400
F&F 157,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 44,250 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 UP5500
LS 69,000 UP 1,400
SKSQUARE 40,800 UP 1,700
Doosanfc 36,650 UP 2,900
Doosan Enerbility 16,500 UP 650
Yuhan 58,100 UP 1,000
SLCORP 32,600 UP 1,100
DOOSAN 92,700 UP 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 86,600 UP 2,400
DL 64,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,750 UP 300
KIA CORP. 68,000 UP 1,400
SK hynix 93,500 UP 4,400
Youngpoong 743,000 UP 23,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 UP 2,550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,650 UP 750
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,850 UP 600
Kogas 35,550 DN 900
Hanwha 28,800 UP 450
HITEJINRO 27,400 UP 150
DB HiTek 46,150 UP 1,300
CJ 77,100 UP 1,400
BGF Retail 177,500 DN 500
(MORE)
