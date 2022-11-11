Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 November 11, 2022

SKCHEM 92,200 UP 2,200
HDC-OP 11,150 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 313,500 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 370,000 UP 7,000
HANILCMT 11,900 UP 200
SKBS 91,100 UP 4,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 150
Netmarble 50,600 UP 2,400
HD HYUNDAI 61,800 UP 300
ORION 103,000 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,050 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,800 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 35,750 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,780 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,800 UP 1,800
ShinhanGroup 37,200 DN 350
Meritz Insurance 34,400 UP 800
TaekwangInd 732,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,970 UP 100
KAL 26,500 UP 1,950
LG Corp. 83,400 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 222,000 UP 2,500
Daewoong 21,000 UP 1,150
GCH Corp 17,600 UP 350
LotteChilsung 147,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiMtr 172,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 28,800 UP 1,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 UP 950
Shinsegae 218,500 UP 10,000
Nongshim 303,500 DN 4,500
LOTTE 33,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 42,100 UP 1,200
Boryung 10,650 UP 100
Hyosung 72,600 UP 500
Meritz Financial 27,900 DN 50
GC Corp 130,500 UP 4,500
GS E&C 24,250 UP 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,890 UP 60
POSCO Holdings 285,500 UP 4,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!