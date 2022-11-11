KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 UP 22,000
KPIC 140,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 UP 230
SKC 111,000 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 57,800 UP 2,400
GS Retail 28,700 DN 150
SamsungElec 62,900 UP 2,500
NHIS 9,570 UP 270
DongwonInd 220,000 UP 5,000
Ottogi 444,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,300 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 4,450 UP 160
HtlShilla 72,900 UP 6,200
OCI 103,500 UP 2,500
Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 141,500 UP 5,000
KSOE 78,300 UP 2,400
DWS 47,400 UP 1,200
KEPCO 19,000 UP 850
SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 1,500
KG DONGBU STL 8,950 UP 270
SKTelecom 50,500 UP 100
Hanchem 215,500 UP 18,500
HyundaiElev 28,000 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,230 UP 130
Hanon Systems 8,300 UP 370
SK 227,000 UP 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 22,650 UP 1,150
Handsome 25,950 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,000 UP 3,600
Asiana Airlines 12,500 UP 850
COWAY 56,800 UP 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,100 UP 2,500
DONGSUH 22,300 UP 600
SamsungEng 26,900 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 1,500
IBK 10,650 UP 100
PanOcean 5,120 UP 330
