KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 23,600 DN 150
KT 36,600 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24350 UP800
LOTTE TOUR 11,600 UP 1,100
LG Uplus 11,950 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 200
KT&G 92,600 DN 1,800
LG Display 15,400 UP 1,100
Kangwonland 24,150 UP 450
NAVER 193,500 UP 17,500
DSME 19,350 UP 550
HDSINFRA 7,300 UP 120
DWEC 4,810 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,800 0
CJ CheilJedang 415,500 DN 6,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 UP 2,400
COSMAX 53,900 UP 2,400
KEPCO KPS 34,350 UP 550
LG H&H 613,000 UP 36,000
LGCHEM 737,000 UP 42,000
KEPCO E&C 64,600 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,700 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 94,500 UP 2,600
Celltrion 192,000 UP 5,000
TKG Huchems 21,400 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 465,000 UP 55,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,700 UP 400
KIH 57,200 UP 3,200
KIWOOM 92,600 UP 6,800
SamsungHvyInd 5,520 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 94,000 UP 5,200
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 33,750 UP 700
S-Oil 89,600 UP 600
LG Innotek 319,500 UP 32,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,500 DN 2,000
HMM 20,850 UP 600
(MORE)
