KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 November 11, 2022

HYUNDAI WIA 62,800 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 148,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 219,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,100 0
KorZinc 622,000 UP 12,000
S-1 64,500 UP 1,000
ZINUS 33,700 UP 1,350
LIG Nex1 97,700 0
Fila Holdings 33,250 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,400 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,195 0
GS 47,600 DN 500
AMOREPACIFIC 121,500 UP 10,000
FOOSUNG 13,350 UP 400
SK Innovation 182,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 29,800 UP 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 UP 300
Hansae 15,600 UP 450
HL MANDO 50,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 900,000 DN 7,000
Youngone Corp 48,250 UP 50
CSWIND 70,800 UP 3,700
HANJINKAL 41,800 UP 1,450
CHONGKUNDANG 85,300 UP 900
GKL 16,650 UP 750
KOLON IND 46,800 UP 1,050
DoubleUGames 48,000 UP 650
PIAM 33,350 UP 1,300
HanmiPharm 263,500 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 33,900 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,690 UP 70
emart 92,500 UP 3,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 39,250 UP 2,700
Kakao 58,700 UP 7,900
kakaopay 59,700 UP 13,750
KRAFTON 227,000 UP 35,000
KakaoBank 27,600 UP 4,650
MS IND 18,800 UP 1,700
(END)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
