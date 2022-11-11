Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Netmarble turns to loss in Q3

All News 15:49 November 11, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 277.5 billion won (US$210.5 million), turning from a profit of 35.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 38 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 26.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 694.4 billion won.

The loss was 419.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Netmarble
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!