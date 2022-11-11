S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 11, 2022
All News 17:02 November 11, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.836 3.905 -6.9
2-year TB 3.902 4.112 -21.0
3-year TB 3.834 4.033 -19.9
10-year TB 3.894 4.070 -17.6
2-year MSB 3.886 4.100 -21.4
3-year CB (AA-) 5.361 5.551 -19.0
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
