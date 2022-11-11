Yoon, Thai PM adopt joint action plan on key anniversary
By Lee Haye-ah
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol held a summit with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday and adopted a joint action plan calling for developing bilateral relations on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the two countries' strategic partnership, Yoon's office said.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of regional summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and discussed ways to develop bilateral ties, as well as Korean Peninsula and regional issues, the presidential office said in a press release.
With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the two countries establishing a strategic partnership, the leaders adopted a 2022-2027 South Korea-Thailand joint action plan detailing the two countries' cooperation plans in six key sectors, including politics and security, green economy, future industry and trade, and health.
Yoon voiced hope for expanding communication and cooperation between the two countries through consultation mechanisms such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and asked for the prime minister's interest and cooperation for increasing South Korean businesses' participation in Thai infrastructure projects.
He also explained South Korea's efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, asking for Thailand's continued interest and role. Prayut said he supports South Korea's efforts.
Prayut further expressed condolences to the South Korean people over the Itaewon crowd crush and thanked the South Korean government for the support and assistance it has provided to a Thai victim.
