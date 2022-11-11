First lady meets with patients, workers at Cambodian hospitals
By Lee Haye-ah
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee visited two hospitals in Cambodia on Friday where she encouraged patients and workers and pledged to donate medical equipment, the presidential office said.
Kim arrived in Phnom Penh earlier in the day together with President Yoon Suk-yeol who is attending a series of summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
She first visited Hebron Medical Center, which was established in 2007 by Dr. Kim Woo-jung, a South Korean, and currently receives around 60,000 patients a year.
The first lady toured the facility and greeted Cambodian visitors to the center in Cambodian when they welcomed her with applause.
Upon hearing that the center lacks filters for kidney dialysis, she promised to send 100 filters, which would last for one year.
The first lady also met with children taking part in a program to adjust to everyday life after undergoing heart surgery and wished them a speedy recovery.
"President Yoon Suk-yeol was moved when he heard about this hospital that is being run by South Korean medical professionals and wanted to come," Kim said, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"Now that I'm here, I realize this isn't an ordinary hospital but a place of hope and a place of dreams. When I return home, I will spread the word about Hebron," she said.
The first lady then visited Preah Ang Duong Hospital, also located in the capital, which has grown in scope with South Korea's assistance.
While meeting with children patients, she bumped fists with them and encouraged them. The hospital workers thanked the South Korean government for giving them the medical training they needed. Kim said she hopes the two countries' friendship will grow deeper and closer through the hospital.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
