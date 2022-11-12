Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 12, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Sunny 90

Incheon 20/13 Sunny 90

Suwon 21/10 Sunny 90

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 90

Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 90

Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 80

Gangneung 25/13 Sunny 60

Jeonju 23/12 Sunny 90

Gwangju 23/13 Sunny 90

Jeju 25/17 Rain 80

Daegu 23/09 Sunny 80

Busan 23/15 Sunny 90

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!