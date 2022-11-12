Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 12, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/11 Sunny 90
Incheon 20/13 Sunny 90
Suwon 21/10 Sunny 90
Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 90
Daejeon 23/09 Sunny 90
Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 80
Gangneung 25/13 Sunny 60
Jeonju 23/12 Sunny 90
Gwangju 23/13 Sunny 90
Jeju 25/17 Rain 80
Daegu 23/09 Sunny 80
Busan 23/15 Sunny 90
(END)
