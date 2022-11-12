Korean-language dailies

-- Yongsan Police Station officer investigated over deleting Itaewon crowd crush file found dead (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Project for new town in Gimpo in the pipeline (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo to meet over N. Korean nuclear issues (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gimpo new town to have 46,000 new homes; Subway Line 5 to be extended (Segye Times)

-- Monetary provision for families of Sewol ferry victims partly used in pro-Pyongyang education (Chosun Ilbo)

-- KOSPI, won soar on signs of slowing U.S. inflation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Elderly workers flock to public services to survive (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon seeks 'change in peace' ahead of ASEAN (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean won surges 59 won; king dollar slows (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Science ministry upset over finance ministry's proposed budget cut (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)