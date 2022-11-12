Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:34 November 12, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yongsan Police Station officer investigated over deleting Itaewon crowd crush file found dead (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Project for new town in Gimpo in the pipeline (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington, Tokyo to meet over N. Korean nuclear issues (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gimpo new town to have 46,000 new homes; Subway Line 5 to be extended (Segye Times)
-- Monetary provision for families of Sewol ferry victims partly used in pro-Pyongyang education (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI, won soar on signs of slowing U.S. inflation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Elderly workers flock to public services to survive (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon seeks 'change in peace' ahead of ASEAN (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won surges 59 won; king dollar slows (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Science ministry upset over finance ministry's proposed budget cut (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!