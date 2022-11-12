New COVID-19 cases above 50,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 50,000 for the third consecutive day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter.
The country reported 54,328 new COVID-19 infections, including 58 from overseas, bringing the total to 26,145,764, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest tally is up from 40,903 a week ago and 37,312 two weeks ago, according to the authorities.
The country added 46 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,617. The number of critically ill patients stood at 371, up from 345 a day earlier, the KDCA said.
Last week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases in the winter due to the possible outbreaks of new COVID-19 variants.
The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
