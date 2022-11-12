Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New COVID-19 cases above 50,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes

All News 09:55 November 12, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 50,000 for the third consecutive day Saturday amid concerns of a possible resurgence in the winter.

The country reported 54,328 new COVID-19 infections, including 58 from overseas, bringing the total to 26,145,764, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest tally is up from 40,903 a week ago and 37,312 two weeks ago, according to the authorities.

The country added 46 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,617. The number of critically ill patients stood at 371, up from 345 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Last week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the number of daily infections could reach up to 200,000 cases in the winter due to the possible outbreaks of new COVID-19 variants.

The government has recently expanded booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus-additional cases
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!