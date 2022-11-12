(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
DP leader calls for Yoon's apology over aides' gaffe
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Appellate court upholds 2-yr prison term for child porn website operator
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Court OKs extradition of 'suitcase' murder suspect to New Zealand