Full list of S. Korean World Cup squad

All News 13:14 November 12, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) – The following is the list of South Korean players named to the 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with their clubs in parentheses.

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab FC), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai FC)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejeon Hana Citizen), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai FC), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan FC), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos FC), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz 05), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu FC), Jeong Woo-yeong (SC Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (RCD Mallorca), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos FC), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)
