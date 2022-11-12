BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video tops 1.5 bln YouTube views
All News 13:49 November 12, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's debut song "Boombayah" has surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Saturday.
YG Entertainment said the video passed the milestone at about 3:50 a.m. the same day, six years after the K-pop quartet launched its debut EP album, "SQUARE ONE," in August 2016.
Boombayah is one of the two songs on "SQUARE ONE," along with "Whistle."
As of Saturday, three BLACKPINK videos have garnered more than 1.5 billion views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah."
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
