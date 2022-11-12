Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video tops 1.5 bln YouTube views

All News 13:49 November 12, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's debut song "Boombayah" has surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Saturday.

YG Entertainment said the video passed the milestone at about 3:50 a.m. the same day, six years after the K-pop quartet launched its debut EP album, "SQUARE ONE," in August 2016.

Boombayah is one of the two songs on "SQUARE ONE," along with "Whistle."

As of Saturday, three BLACKPINK videos have garnered more than 1.5 billion views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah."

BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video tops 1.5 bln YouTube views - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BLACKPINK-YouTube views
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!