Yoon, Japan's Kishida to hold summit in Cambodia
By Lee Haye-ah
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of regional gatherings in Cambodia on Sunday, his office said.
A presidential official told reporters the summit was fixed Saturday, as both leaders are in Phnom Penh to attend various summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The two sides agreed on the need for a summit given the importance of security cooperation in the wake of North Korea's increased provocations, the official said.
North Korea has recently conducted a barrage of weapons tests, including the launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, and has been expected to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test soon.
Sunday's summit will be the second time Yoon and Kishida have met. The two leaders held their first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.
