Chuncheong named host of 2027 World University Games
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean central region of Chungcheong was named the host of the 2027 Summer World University Games on Saturday, bringing the biennial event to the country for the fourth time.
Following a vote held during its Executive Committee meeting in Brussels, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) announced the Chungcheong Megacity as the winner over the U.S. state of North Carolina.
The Megacity host will cover the cities of Daejeon and Sejong, and the two central provinces, South and North Chungcheong.
South Korea has previously hosted the Summer World University Games in 1997 (Muju), 2003 (Daegu) and 2015 (Gwangju).
The World University Games in 2027 are expected to bring together some 10,000 athletes and officials from 150 countries competing in 18 sports.
Chungcheong built its success on pledges of financial support from the central and regional governments, rather than sponsorships from the private sector. Chungcheong also offered to cover expenses for athletes from developing countries, and to ensure safe and easy entry into the country for all participants.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
DP leader calls for Yoon's apology over aides' gaffe
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Appellate court upholds 2-yr prison term for child porn website operator
-
Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 157
-
(LEAD) Yoon unveils S. Korea's strategy for free, peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific