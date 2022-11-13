Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

November 13, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/08 Cloudy 30

Incheon 12/07 Cloudy 30

Suwon 13/08 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 14/10 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 15/10 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/11 Rain 30

Gangneung 15/14 Rain 60

Jeonju 13/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/12 Cloudy 30

Jeju 16/15 Cloudy 20

Daegu 17/15 Rain 60

Busan 22/18 Cloudy 30

