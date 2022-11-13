Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 13, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/08 Cloudy 30
Incheon 12/07 Cloudy 30
Suwon 13/08 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 14/10 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 15/10 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 14/11 Rain 30
Gangneung 15/14 Rain 60
Jeonju 13/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/12 Cloudy 30
Jeju 16/15 Cloudy 20
Daegu 17/15 Rain 60
Busan 22/18 Cloudy 30
(END)
