Yoon, Biden hold summit in Cambodia

All News 17:50 November 13, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden held a summit in Cambodia on Sunday, Yoon's office said.

No other details were immediately available.

#Yoon Suk-yeol #Joe Biden
